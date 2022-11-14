Jamie Carragher mocks Roy Keane over new Cristiano Ronaldo interview

He’s probably not wrong either…

Jamie Carragher has mocked Roy Keane and other Manchester United legends over the new Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo sat down with Morgan recently to talk about his current situation at Man United, tearing into Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, Wayne Rooney and others in the process.

He claimed that he is being forced out of the club, despite the fact that he himself tried to leave in the summer, and went as far as saying that he doesn’t respect Ten Hag.

Carragher took issue with Ronaldo’s comments, as he has done consistently for the past year or so, and he said that the player is making Ten Hag’s job easier with every word that he says.

Jamie Carragher on Cristiano Ronaldo interview

On Twitter, Carragher wrote: “Ronaldo said: ‘I don’t respect the manager’.

“Ronaldo under Erik ten Hag: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench and left before the game had finished.

“99% of United fans will be on the side of Ten Hag, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”

He then followed up with a second tweet, writing: “The 1% will be Rio, Roy and Patrice…”

The 1% will be Rio, Roy & Patrice…. https://t.co/PPFgVWz2eA — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 13, 2022

This is of course a reference to Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane and Patrice Evra, and the lengths that the trio have gone to to protect their former teammate.

Gary Neville would have once been considered a part of this group, but he has since changed his stance on Ronaldo, which resulted in him getting blanked at Old Trafford not too long ago.

Carragher said at the time that Ronaldo rejoining Man United was a bad idea for both parties, and despite some excellent goals and some big moments, it’s safe to say that he has been proven correct.

There is still more to come from this 90-minute interview, which is set to be released in its entirety on Wednesday.

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, jamie carragher, roy keane