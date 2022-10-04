Jamie Carragher hits out at Rio Ferdinand over Cristiano Ronaldo handshake comment

An intense war of words…

Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand are engaging in a war of words online after Manchester United’s defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Ferdinand took to his YouTube channel to defend Cristiano Ronaldo, something which he has done since the Portuguese striker signed for United last year.

He took it out on Carragher, who has been vocal about his opinion that Ronaldo should not be anywhere near United, and that bringing him back to the club was a bad idea.

Ferdinand said: “You can’t have your top goalscorer on the bench. Why are we so concerned with what people don’t do all the time? The hardest thing to do in football is score goals. This guy does it as good as, if not better than anybody.”

Ferdinand tweeted the clip of him speaking out, alongside a caption that mocked Carragher about Ronaldo ignoring him earlier in the season.

Jamie Carragher vs Rio Ferdinand

Carragher wasted no time in responding, saying: “No I’m delighted it went viral! Rio I know how it works, he’s your mate and you and (Patrice) Evra and the rest are on the group WhatsApp and he asks you to come out and defend him, don’t be his fan boy you’re Rio Ferdinand for FFS!”

No I’m delighted it went viral!

Rio I know how it works, he’s your mate & you/Evra & the rest are on the group WhatsApp & he asks you to come out & defend him, don’t be his fan boy you’re Rio Ferdinand for FFS!! https://t.co/TNydLRb6YS — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 3, 2022

Gary Neville then joked about the back and forth on Monday Night Football, insisting he wants to be added into the alleged group chat.

Ferdinand clearly isn’t too upset by the incident, as he tweeted a number of laughing emojis during MNF, showing that he was tuning in.

Ronaldo will likely be given a chance to impress on Thursday night against Omonia in the Europa League, before a difficult Sunday night trip to Everton.

The latest reports surrounding Ronaldo suggest that United will allow him to leave the club in January if the right offer comes in. More on that here.

