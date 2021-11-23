Jamie Carragher mocks Rio Ferdinand with Man United tweet

Brutal…

Jamie Carragher has poked fun at Rio Ferdinand in a tweet posted shortly after Manchester United’s win over Villarreal on Tuesday night.

United won the game thanks to lovely goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, though they left it late to do so.

This win qualifies United for the knockout stage of the Champions League, which will surely make them all the more attractive to potential managers that the club are trying to bring in.

Carragher had his say with his tweet after the game, where he wrote: “Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man!”

Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man! #VILMUN @ChampionsLeague — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 23, 2021

This is of course a reference to Ferdinand’s now infamous quote after United defeat PSG in Paris back in March of 2019.

Ferdinand told the club to allow Solskjaer to pick his salary, and insisted that United were “back” under Solskjaer.

It took him a few years before he came to his senses, and publicly stated that he felt it was time Solskjaer “passed the baton” to someone else.

However, he did state that he felt Soslkjaer brought the club forward, and ultimately left it in a better place than it was in when he joined.

Michael Carrick vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

While this tweet from Carragher is of course poking fun at United’s situation, it is also frighteningly close to what happened with Solskjaer.

And based on the clear lack of planning from the club, you would wonder what a few decent results under Carrick could lead to.

Next up for United is a game against Chelsea on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see how the club reacts to a potential win over the league leaders…

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, Manchester United, rio ferdinand