Jamie Carragher doubles down on Richarlison showboating criticism

“That’s why it’s daft…”

Jamie Carragher has doubled down on his criticism of Richarlison’s showboating against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Spurs won the game 2-0, and it was the introduction of Richarlison that helped Antonio Conte’s side ensure they took home all three points, as he made a definite difference after coming on.

And while his assist helped Spurs win the game, it’s what he did a few minutes after the goal that has people talking almost 24 hours later.

The ball was played to him on the left wing, and as he received it, he flicked it up to himself and did a few keepy-uppys, while the game was going on.

The next time he was on the ball, just seconds later, he was swiped down by Brennan Johnson, who clearly wasn’t too happy.

On commentary, Carragher said that Richarlison only had himself to blame, and that a tackle like that is bound to happen when somebody is showboating.

Jamie Carragher on Richarlison

His response has produced a mixed reaction from the footballing world, so much so that he has elaborated on his comments on Twitter.

He wrote: “It doesn’t matter what we all think of the Richarlison showboating, it’s what the opposition think. They thought it was taking the piss and tried to take him out. You can’t condone that but the worst that happens is a red card, for Spurs it’s a bad injury. That’s why it’s daft.”

This isn’t the first time that Carragher and Richarlison have had an issue either, as they came to cyber-blows towards the end of last season too.

Carragher said on commentary that Richarlison goes down too easily, and feigns injury at time, which led to the Brazil international tweeting that he has no respect for the former Liverpool man.

But even after this, it seems that the two have a decent relationship now, as they shared a hug on Sunday evening.

"I'm just glad he didn't blank me!" 😂@Carra23 on embracing Richarlison. pic.twitter.com/k0YcAXZ1it — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 28, 2022

