Jamie Carragher reveals two players he would sign for Newcastle

Two realistic targets.

Jamie Carragher has revealed the two players he would sign for Newcastle in January if he was in charge.

Carragher said that he would target established Premier League players in January, with James Tarkowski and Jesse Lingard being his top two priorities.

During a recent episode of The Overlap, Carragher was talking to Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, as well as a host of fans of every Premier League team, about all things football.

Understandably, the subject of Newcastle’s takeover came up, and the former players had their say on what they should and shouldn’t do with their newly acquired funds.

Jamie Carragher on Newcastle transfer business

He said: “You were linked with Tarkowski, and I think… It may not be sexy, he’s coming from Burnley. But I think you’re going to need five or six of those players to make sure you stay in the league.

“I think you’re going to have to make those type of signings that aren’t going to excite people early on. It’ll be players that will get you to mid-table. That type of signing.

“Maybe Jesse Lingard. And I do like Jesse Lingard, I think he’s a good player. But what you’ve also got to remember is that every other club in the country is thinking ‘Ooft, who are Newcastle going to take off our hands? Oh, fu**in’ hell, we’ll get a few quid out of them’.

“So Burnley are going to say 40 or 50 million for the center-back, Man United will probably say 30 or 40 for Jesse Lingard. And you’re just going to have to pay it.”

While it is still unclear who the next permanent Newcastle boss will be, one thing that has been confirmed is that Steve Bruce will be in charge of the team this Sunday against Spurs.

Amanda Staveley confirmed this news on Friday, with a statement that wished Bruce the best in this weekend’s match.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, Newcastle