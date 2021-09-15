Jamie Carragher says Mo Salah goes into Liverpool’s best ever Starting XI

“There’s no doubt about that for me.”

Jamie Carragher has said that Mo Salah will go into Liverpool’s best ever Starting XI by the time he leaves the club.

Carragher was making the case for Salah, who is currently in talks over a new contract with the club, and demanding a pay increase to go with it.

After a summer of Liverpool’s best player signing new contracts at the club, Salah is the one outlier who is making fans of the club quite nervous about what his plans are.

While the club didn’t bring in many exciting new players, ensuring their top players are tied down for another few years was crucial given the age profile of their talents.

Jamie Carragher on Mo Salah

Speaking on an intense episode of Monday Night Football this week, he said: “He deserves to be one of the highest paid players in the Premier League. He’s never injured, and year after year he’s top goalscorer.

“He will be in the all-time Liverpool XI. There’s no doubt about that for me.”

Speaking about the contract and the discussions surrounding it, Carragher said he does feel the situation will be resolved soon.

He said: “I just hope this gets sorted sooner rather than later. I think it will. I think there’s a lot of years left in Mo Salah.”

Neville then brought up the fact that Carragher used to prefer Mane over Salah, and the former Liverpool defender admitted that he has since changed his mind.

Mo Salah’s Liverpool record

Salah’s goal against Leeds on Sunday saw him reach 100 Premier League goals since joining the club in 2017.

Since then, he has reached the Champions League final twice (winning one of them, and going off injured on the other), and helped his club win the Premier League for the first time.

On top of that, he won the Premier League Golden Boot twice, and the Premier League Player of the Season once.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, Mo Salah