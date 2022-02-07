Jamie Carragher calls out Mo Salah for not taking a crucial AFCON penalty

Egypt lost in the final on Sunday night.

Jamie Carragher has called out Mo Salah for not taking a crucial AFCON penalty in the shootout against Senegal.

Salah’s Egypt side made it to the final, where they drew 0-0 with Senegal. The two sides still could not be separated after extra time, so the game went to a penalty shootout.

Salah didn’t take a penalty as he was set to take the fifth one, but due to the way in which the shootout went, his services were not required. Instead, his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scored the winner.

As a result, Egypt and Liverpool’s main penalty taker did not get to take one in the most important game of the tournament.

This happened shortly beforehand in the tournament against the Ivory Coast, where Salah did not take a penalty, but this was because his Egypt side had the shootout won by then.

Jamie Carragher on Mo Salah

Carragher took to Twitter after the game to criticise the decision, describing it as “madness”.

He wrote: “That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to (Cristiano) Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain.”

That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth. Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain. #AFCON2021 #SENEGY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2022

Replying to someone who asked whether or not this was due to the fact Salah could best handle the pressure of potentially going last, Carragher questioned who made the call.

He said: “That’s the theory or someone who the manager thinks can handle pressure moments. I’m interested in if it’s the manager’s decision or the player’s.”

That’s the theory or someone who the manager thinks can handle pressure moments. I’m interested in if it’s the managers decision or the player 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/bKq3HT6GyJ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 6, 2022

Jamie Carragher on Mo Salah

Carragher is a massive fan of Salah, and is unlikely to let this sort of incident impact what he thinks of the player as a whole.

However, it is likely a decision that Salah will regret. He will wonder if he went earlier in the shootout, and scored (as he does regularly for Liverpool), would his silver medal be a different colour.

Both Mane and Salah will now return to Liverpool.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: afcon, jamie carragher, Mo Salah