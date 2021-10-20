Jamie Carragher trolls Man City’s attendance in excellent television segment

To put it bluntly, you would never see this on British TV.

Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry were all on top form doing punditry for the PSG vs RB Leipzig game on Tuesday night.

Accompanied by the incredible Kate Abdo, the trio were being asked random questions that were supposed to be quickfire, though any sense of order quickly went out the window.

Jamie Carragher mocks Micah Richards and Man City’s fans

One of the questions Abdo was asked was which stadium had the best atmosphere out of Highbury, the Etihad or Anfield.

Carragher unsurprisingly went for Anfield, while Henry went for Highbury. But the two seemed extremely amused by the fact that Richards went for Etihad, with Carragher audibly laughing at the answer.

Carragher even went down the cheeky route, referring to City’s home stadium as the “Emptyhad“, to which Richards replied: “You’re better than that…”

They also talked about their parents and their favourite foods, before bringing the conversation back to football.

It also featured a hilarious chat between the three, with the topic of discussion being the greatest French footballer of all time. Henry remained surprisingly humble throughout, despite Richards’ glowing opinion of him.

You can watch the segment in full here:

This might be one of the best segments in TV history 🤣 This is 'In The Mixer' with Thierry Henry, @Carra23 and @MicahRichards 😂 pic.twitter.com/3fDXIShTHx — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2021

CBS doing punditry right

It definitely feels as though pundits feel a lot more free when doing their work on CBS, compared to how they act on Sky Sports.

It would be a welcome change if they bring this attitude back to Sky, and started having some more fun on air – something we’ve seen more of since Roy Keane and Richards paired up.

Abdo herself is definitely instrumental to the success of CBS, and has not looked back for one second since leaving Sky for America back in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Abdo (@kateabdo)

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, Manchester City, micah richards