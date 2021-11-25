Jamie Carragher explains why Mauricio Pochettino “has got to” leave PSG

“He’s got to get out of that club.”

Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Mauricio Pochettino “has got to” leave Paris Saint Germain.

The former Liverpool legend was speaking to Thierry Henry after Manchester City’s victory over PSG on Wednesday night.

Both parties agreed that Pochettino will be unable to win a Champions League at PSG, and pinned the blame on three of the best players in the world – Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Jamie Carragher on Mauricio Pochettino

Carragher said that: “If he’s got the chance to go to Manchester United, I’d be gone tomorrow. I honestly would. And it’s because of those three stars…”

Henry however, looked at it more from a tactical perspective, and said that those three players in question need to change if PSG are to have any chance of winning the Champions League.

He said: “You can’t in the modern game defend with only seven players. It’s impossible, I don’t care who you are. You look at the second goal, the full-back is exposed!

“Teams that win titles and win the Champions League, you need to have the front three facing the ball. Do the bare minimum!

“Make it difficult. Cut the pass inside. Right now they’re too exposed. Teams in the league in France can’t expose them, but Man City can…”

It was Man City who knocked PSG out of the Champions League last season, after they defeated Bayern Munich in the quarter final.

Thierry Henry on Mauricio Pochettino

He also made the point that Thomas Tuchel couldn’t make PSG defend, and he has since gone to Chelsea and shown he is one of the best defensive coaches in the world.

Seemingly in agreement that Pochettino should go to Man United, Henry said: “Everyone that left Paris Saint Germain goes on to win in Europe. Unai Emery and Tuchel…”

Henry then questioned the structure of the club in general, something many have done in the past.

“Pochettino has to get out of the club. If he has the chance to go to Manchester United. I would be gone tomorrow and it’s because of those 3 stars”@carra23 and Thierry Henry talk about the way PSG are shaped 👀 pic.twitter.com/MZ6fxJVuXG — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

