Jamie Carragher gives brutal assessment of Liverpool duo

He’s not wrong…

Jamie Carragher has given a brutal assessment of Liverpool’s two central defenders who started against Wolves on Saturday.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez both started the game due to injuries sustained by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, and neither covered themselves in glory.

Matip in particular had a very poor game by his standards, conceding one goal and making a number of errors that led to big chances for Wolves.

Gomez beside him was not much better, and looked a shadow of his former self, clearly struggling with a lack of confidence among other things.

Carragher seems to think that the reason Gomez and Matip were so poor was because they were missing Van Dijk, and went as far as saying that he feels we saw how good the duo actually are against Wolves.

Jamie Carragher on Liverpool duo vs Wolves

He wrote: “It’s not too difficult to play centre-back next to the leader of the back four, judge center-backs when they have to lead themselves. Shambolic.”

It’s not too difficult to play Centre Back next to the leader of the back four, judge CB’s when they have to lead themselves. Shambolic #LFC — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 4, 2023

This result leaves Liverpool in 10th place, 11 points off fourth place, and looking extremely unlikely of finishing inside the Champions League places.

Klopp will need to get things sorted quickly at Liverpool, as he has a difficult game against Sean Dyche’s Everton next Monday night.

Liverpool will be hoping that one of Van Dijk or Konate is back by the time Real Madrid in the Champions League comes around, but they will also be just as concerned about things at the other end of the pitch.

Sine the turn of the new year, Liverpool have only scored one goal in the Premier League, with the likes of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all struggling in front of goal.

Read next: Ruben Neves sends message to Marcus Rashford with celebration

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, Liverpool