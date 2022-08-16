Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction about Lisandro Martinez

No punches pulled here.

Jamie Carragher has become the latest to weigh in on Manchester United’s big-money signing Lisandro Martinez, after a disappointing start to the season.

Martinez has started both games in central defence, and it’s safe to say that he has not made the impression that Erik ten Hag would have wanted him to.

When he signed, there were concerns about his height, and whether or not he would be tall enough to play in the Premier League in his position.

Since then, he has been dominated at set-pieces, something which Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted his team planned to do.

Carragher spoke about his signing on Monday Night Football, and said that even though it has only been two games, he doesn’t believe it’s going to work out.

Jamie Carragher on Lisandro Martinez

He said: “I’m convinced this can’t work, because of the size of him. Maybe he could go left-back or in a back three, but he can not play in a back four in the Premier League.

“Brighton are one of the best passing teams in the Premier League, but against Man United they went 20% long with their passes… They doubled the long passes because of the size of Martinez.

“The reason Man United have a huge problem with him is that every team that plays against them will feel they should target him. And if they don’t, they’re crackers.

“I think they’ve got a huge problem. Ten Hag has influenced two or three things at this moment, and they’re not working.”

🗣️ "I'm convinced this can't work!" Jamie Carragher is convinced Lisandro Martínez can't play in a back four at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/k3RmPhYQas — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022

Carragher, despite being a Liverpool man, has been offering United some sound advice since the beginning of the transfer window this summer.

He has remained consistent in his opinion in that Ten Hag should be backed by the club, and that they should be doing everything in their power to sell and replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who clearly wants out.

