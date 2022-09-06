Jamie Carragher sticks to his guns on Lisandro Martinez

He’s not backing down…

Jamie Carragher isn’t backing down from his opinion on Lisandro Martinez, despite some improved performances from the Manchester United defender.

Speaking after just two Premier League games, Carragher made the bold call that Martinez “couldn’t play” in a back four for Man United.

This came after two terrible losses to Brighton and Brentford, games which Martinez did start, but since then, United have won four games in a row.

Two of those wins were against Liverpool and Arsenal, while the other two were against Southampton and Leicester away, games where Martinez helped keep a clean sheet.

Despite the performances and the results, Carragher still believes that Martinez is going to be a problem for Man United this season.

Speaking on a new episode of The Overlap, Carragher admitted that Martinez is a good player, but insisted that he is too soon for him to change his mind.

Jamie Carragher on Lisandro Martinez

“I think he’s a good player. But I wouldn’t want a center-back who is 5’9 in my team. We’ll see, it’s been four good games, don’t get carried away.

“If Martin Odegaard scores the opening goal you’d be saying he made a mistake. To be a defender playing at that height, he has got to be a good player. His passing is good, he looks like a leader.

“But I wouldn’t want to play alongside someone who is 5’9 as a center-back… Think of the best center-backs to ever play in this country… Martinez has to be perfect, because of his height. It will cost him.”

Martinez has been playing alongside Raphael Varane for the past four games, while he partnered Harry Maguire in the opening losses of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Martinez responds if Varane is to pick up an injury, and he is paired with Maguire again.

