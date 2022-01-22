Lionel Messi “not happy” with Jamie Carragher as Instagram message revealed

He received a message from the man himself.

Lionel Messi is “not happy” with Jamie Carragher, because of something the Liverpool man said on Monday Night Football earlier in the season.

Carragher discussed what went on between himself and the legendary footballer before the Watford vs Norwich game on Friday night.

Following a prompt from Gary Neville, Carragher explained why the PSG forward is “not happy” with him.

Jamie Carragher vs Lionel Messi

He said: “He’s not happy with me at all. I had a little pop at Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season, I didn’t think he was a great signing for Man United. And I used the example that I didn’t think Messi was a great signing for PSG.

“I got a private message on Instagram from the man himself… I will not be showing my private messages, but he basically called me a donkey.

“He watches Monday Night Football, so hopefully he’s watching Friday Night Football as well. Lionel, I absolutely love you. You’re the greatest player of all time, and compared to you I was a donkey. I accept that.”

“Messi private messaged me on Instagram and called me a donkey!” 🤣 @Carra23 and @GNev2 picked their @EASPORTSFIFA Team of the Year! ⭐ #TOTY pic.twitter.com/iv2tUpuElw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 21, 2022

Jamie Carragher Lionel Messi Instagram message revealed

Carragher will feel particularly let down by Messi’s message, especially after the lengths he went to defend him earlier in the season.

During a discussion about who the greatest player in the world is, Carragher refused to accept any answer other than Messi.

Neville insisted that he would vote for Ronaldo if he had to, but Carragher wasn’t having any of it.

He said: “Two wonderful players. In terms of all the attributes, Ronaldo is a more complete player. He can do things that Messi can’t in terms of his weaker foot and in the air.

“But Messi can take you to a place where you can’t actually believe what you are seeing. What Ronaldo does is what other players can do, Messi can do things you have never seen before…”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, Lionel Messi