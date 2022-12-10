Jamie Carragher hits nail on head with Neymar criticism

Strong words, but hard to argue with them…

Jamie Carragher has hit the nail on the head with his criticism of Neymar from Friday evening’s loss to Croatia.

In a shock result, Croatia won on penalties, after the European side scored a very late equaliser with just minutes left of extra-time.

Neymar thought he had won his side the tie and booked Brazil a place in the semi-final with a magnificent goal in extra-time, but his team could not hold on, and ultimately the game went to penalties.

Despite his majestic goal, and being the most experienced penalty taker on the pitch, Neymar did not take one in the shootout that his team lost.

Many have speculated that Neymar was due to take the fifth penalty, but he didn’t get the chance, as the shootout didn’t get that far.

Neymar has already scored a penalty in this World Cup, and has taken more career penalties combined than the rest of the Brazilians who did get a chance to take a spot-kick.

Brazil are heading home as Croatia once more display their penalty prowess to again advance to the semi-finals

Jamie Carragher on Neymar

Responding to someone who asked on social media what position a team’s best penalty taker should be in, Carragher said: “Not fifth!

“Absolute joke Neymar doesn’t take one. The ego of taking the winning penalty is a nonsense from the best players/penalty takers.”

Not fifth!!!!!!!

Absolute joke Neymar doesn’t take one.

The ego of taking the winning penalty is a nonsense from the best players/penalty takers. #Qatar2022 https://t.co/blYVdMuf5z — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 9, 2022

This has become a common trend in football, with Cristiano Ronaldo often opting to take the fifth and final penalty, as it can sometimes be the one that wins the game, and lasts longest in fan’s memories.

Mo Salah is another player who likes to take the fifth penalty despite being a top-class penalty taker, while Leo Messi did the opposite on Friday night, stepping up first and scoring for his team.

Some may argue that the fifth penalty is the one that comes with the most pressure, and as a result you want your most-experienced penalty taker to be stepping over it.

But games like Friday’s show that up for being a weak argument, as shootouts often don’t get that far.

