Jamie Carragher pins blame on Gavin Bazunu for Aston Villa goal

A little bit harsh maybe…

Jamie Carragher pinned the blame on Gavin Bazunu for Aston Villa’s goal in Southampton’s 1-0 defeat on Friday night.

Steven Gerrard’s side picked up a valuable three points at home on Friday, thanks to a goal from midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

The ball was played into the box from a corner, and Bazunu made a point-blank save, tipping the ball on to the crossbar.

After a short scramble in the six-yard box, Ramsey hammered the ball in off the crossbar, putting Villa ahead.

Jamie Carragher on Gavin Bazunu

Speaking after the goal went in, Carragher said that “the goalkeeper didn’t do well enough” for the goal, while Gary Neville agreed that the young Dubliner should have tipped the ball over the bar, or tried to catch it from the original save.

On the other hand, the official Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account posted a video of the goal, insisting that Bazunu made a “brilliant save” in the leadup to it.

Aston Villa take the lead! ⚽ Bazunu makes a brilliant save but he can't stop the ball from rebounding off the bar and into the path of Ramsey! pic.twitter.com/THdfpAjYc8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 16, 2022

In reality, the truth is likely somewhere in the middle. Bazunu did do well to make the save from the initial chance, but he also will be disappointed that he didn’t get a strong enough hand on the ball to tip it over the bar.

Speaking after the game, Gerrard spoke about how important picking up the three points against Southampton was.

“It’s a big victory. It wasn’t pretty or stylish but, with where we were in the league, we knew we had to do it in a pragmatic way,” said Gerrard.

“I’m really proud of the boys’ effort, application and commitment. We played better than we did last time. In football, you have to grind and fight and be committed and we worked hard today.

“We will get better in terms of style and possession and that will come but tonight was about the points.”

