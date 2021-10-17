Jamie Carragher slams Gary Neville over team selection hypocrisy

“All over the place…”

Jamie Carragher has slammed Gary Neville over his apparent team selection hypocrisy with regards to Manchester United.

In a recent Q&A on his Twitter page, Neville was asked to pick his ideal Man United Starting XI if everyone was fit.

Neville’s reply managed to fit both Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo into the lineup, while there was no room for Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho. He also selected Paul Pogba in central midfield.

Carragher immediately mocked him at the time, and said that “Ossie Ardiles wouldn’t pick that team…”

Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville

More recently, after United’s loss against Leicester on Saturday, Neville complained after the game that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was playing too many attack-minded players. He insisted that when he played for United, and the team was successful, it was due to players like John O’Shea, Darren Fletcher and Nicky Butt, who did the defensive work.

Carragher pointed out to Neville that it was just two weeks ago that he picked a team with five attackers in it, and insisted he was “all over the place”.

You literally picked a team with 5 attackers in 2 weeks ago @GNev2 all over the place the lot of you 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FFBhZa0kJS pic.twitter.com/al3YSYrFCy — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 17, 2021

Neville replied to say: “That was before Villarreal and Everton at home! Not in this run of games. Nuance is lost on Twitter or with you. See you tomorrow.”

Carragher then simply mocked Neville for using the word “nuance”.

Speaking after the loss to Leicester, Neville finally addressed Solskjaer and his tactics as one of United’s biggest problems.

He said: “They’re nowhere near good enough out of possession. They’re the weakest of all the teams at the top of the league, in terms of pressing. They don’t press. Man United without the ball are not good enough.”

“There is massive pressure, not coming by the way, it’s here. It was here before the international break, and it’s even more so today. And it’s not going to go away. And it should be there!”

