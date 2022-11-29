Jamie Carragher weighs in on England’s squad changes

Some changes are set to be made for the Wales game.

Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the supposed changes set to be made for England’s game against Wales on Tueday night.

England take on Wales in a game that means a lot to both countries, and for more than just footballing reasons.

On the pitch, both teams have a chance of advancing to the next round, with England almost certain to do so regardless of what takes place on the night.

However, they will want three points to solidify top spot ahead of either Iran or USA, who face-off at the same time as England and Wales.

Wales on the other hand will know that a win over England could be enough for them to qualify, so all is to play for.

Carragher was asked about the reports that suggest Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson all could come in for tonight’s game.

Jamie Carragher on England vs Wales

He said: “That’s something that Gareth (Southgate) did in the last tournament. I think it was against Belgium, but then we didn’t know if finishing first or second was better. He changed the whole team.

“It’s a case of freshening the team up rather than experimenting. You can’t experiment in a World Cup. It’s about giving some players some minutes.

“It’s about giving players some minutes and resting two or three players. I think there will be two or three changes.”

🗣 "It's a case of freshening the team up rather than experimenting."@Carra23 on whether now is the time for Gareth Southgate to make changes to England's starting line-up#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6598FdEiCY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2022

Carragher went on to say that Southgate is unlikely to drop Harry Kane, despite the Spurs striker looking slightly unfit in the past few games.

The only way England can be knocked out of the World Cup tonight is if Wales win by a four-goal margin, which simply could not happen.

Could it?

