Jamie Carragher tells Man United what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo

Some sound advice, but will they heed it?

Jamie Carragher has told Manchester United exactly what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Carragher is one of the many people within football who feel like United and Erik ten Hag should sell Ronaldo, or get rid of him in any way they can.

In his column in the Telegraph, Carragher said that Ronaldo is going to be more trouble than he is worth this season, after his antics in pre-season.

In the piece, Carragher references a line from Alex Ferguson’s biography, which he feels Ten Hag should take heed of. “The minute a Manchester United player thought he was bigger than the manager, he had to go.”

Jamie Carragher on Cristiano Ronaldo

Since United as a club remain so obsessed with Ferguson and his methods, it would be interesting to see what he thinks of this sort of behaviour.

Carragher continued to say that bringing Ronaldo back to the club in the first place was an issue, something which he has been consistently saying since it happened 12 months ago.

Speaking about Ten Hag’s situation, he said: “He has been handed an extremely difficult and unwanted welcoming gift upon arriving from Ajax.

“Ronaldo’s presence is a legacy of United’s miscalculation bringing him back 12 months ago.

“I made my reservations known at the time. Everything since has confirmed the mistake.”

Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

The Ronaldo at United situation has been made more complicated in the immediate future by Anthony Martial suffering a groin injury in training.

Martial is now likely to miss United’s first game of the season, leaving United with only one recognised striker – Ronaldo.

Ten Hag has a tough decision on his hands going into Sunday’s game, whether to play Ronaldo and stick with the style he was playing in pre-season, or mix things around and start Anthony Elanga.

