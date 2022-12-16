Jamie Carragher hits out at new 32-team Club World Cup

Gianni Infantino announced the tournament on Friday.

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Fifa’s latest proposal – a 32-team Club World Cup.

Speaking on Friday morning, Gianni Infantino announced the new tournament that he believes will be held in 2025, with the aim for it to become “like the World Cup”, except with club teams taking part.

Many feel as though the last thing players (and fans) need is more football games, including Carragher who took to social media to voice his displeasure with Infantino’s latest comments.

Carragher said that Infantino and Fifa’s latest idea comes from a place of envy, with Fifa’s rivals Uefa the footballing body behind the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher on Club World Cup

He wrote: “Like the ridiculous idea of a World Cup every two years, this is another one from Infantino. Players need rest at some point, they are getting treated like cattle. Fifa hate the Champions League and want something similar themselves. European clubs should boycott it.”

Like the ridiculous idea of @FIFAWorldCup every two years, this is another one from Infantino. Players need rest at some point, they are getting treated like cattle. FIFA hate the CL & want something similar themselves.

European clubs should boycott it. https://t.co/YHdbAx8rna — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 16, 2022

The Premier League has since released a statement to say that they have not seen any formal proposals from Fifa in relation to this sort of competition, making Infantino’s comments all the more strange.

Elsewhere in Infantino’s press conference in Qatar, Infantino revealed that Fifa were set to change their plans to alter the World Cup group stage format following the exciting climax to this tournament’s games.

He said: “I have to say that after this World Cup and the success of the groups of four, and looking as well at some other competitions like the Euros for example where you have 24 teams and the top two plus the best third ones go to the next stage.

“Here, the groups of four have been absolutely incredible in the sense that until the last minute of the last match, you wouldn’t know who goes through. We will have to revisit or at least rediscuss the format.”

Read next: Pundit Arena’s 2022 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FIFA, jamie carragher