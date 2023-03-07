Jamie Carragher hits the nail on the head with Casemiro comments

Spot on.

Jamie Carragher hit the nail on the head when discussing Casemiro’s importance at Manchester United.

Carragher appeared on Monday Night Football last night to gleefully discuss Liverpool’s demolition of Man United at Anfield from the day before.

The former Liverpool man was more than happy to discuss what went wrong for United on the day, with Casemiro’s performance one of the many things that summed up how awful Erik ten Hag’s side truly were.

While Carragher did tear into Casemiro for his performance, he did it while making a lot of sense, showing evidence that seems to prove that if the Brazilian midfielder plays poorly, so too do United.

With a passing accuracy of just 62 per cent, his worst in the Premier League to date, Casemiro also failed to win a single ball in the defensive third and failed to complete a single tackle against Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher on Casemiro

He said: “He’s been one of the best players of the season. But what it also shows us is how important he is to Manchester United.

“Not playing at Manchester City, they concede six. Not playing at Arsenal, conceding three and getting battered.

“And basically not being at the races at Anfield and Manchester United concede seven.

“So what I’m actually showing here is yes, this is a negative piece. But it shows how important Casemiro is for Manchester United when he is on his game.

“But he was nowhere near it. He was miles off it.”

While Casemiro has been excellent since signing for Man United from Real Madrid, it is games like the Liverpool one that shows that United’s midfield still does need some improvement going forward.

Links to Frenkie de Jong have resurfaced, meaning it could be yet another long summer of transfer rumours for the club.

