Jamie Carragher responds to news of two sackings in Premier League

Sunday was a hectic day of Premier League action.

Sunday saw some massive games take place in the Premier League.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Newcaste, damaging their top 4 hopes and increasing Eddie Howe’s side’s.

Meanwhile, West Ham squeezed a 1-0 win over Southampton, lifting them out of the relegation zone and leaving the Saints rooted to the bottom of the league.

And while there was plenty of drama on the pitch, there was even more happening off of it, with two managers being sacked on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher responds to Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter news

Brendan Rodgers was let go by Leicester after they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Graham Potter was sacked after his side’s 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.

Leicester released a statement thanking Rodgers for his efforts at the club, which included an impressive FA Cup win in 2021.

It read: “Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club’s history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021, the FA Community Shield in the same year, two of the Club’s three highest Premier League finishes and consecutive European campaigns, including our first European semi-final in 2022.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Jamie Carragher on Brendan Rodgers sacking

Jamie Carragher, who was clearly preparing for Monday Night Football when he got the news of the respective sackings, responded on Twitter:

We will have prepared three different MNF shows now after these sackings today!

Please no more before 7:00 tomorrow night 🫣 #MNF https://t.co/Ix1vWkpIOx — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 2, 2023

It’s likely that Carragher will go into detail about both Potter and Rodgers’ sacking later tonight, but especially the latter, considering he played under him at Liverpool.

