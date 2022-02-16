Jamie Carragher hits out at Uefa rule change

The Champions League winner is not happy.

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Uefa’s rule change, that has seen the away goal rule abolished in all European club games.

Away goals in knockout Champions League games no longer have any additional value, based on a decision made by Uefa last summer.

Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks.

Carragher took to Twitter during the PSG vs Real Madrid game on Tuesday night to complain about the rule change, insisting the away goal rule should be brought back in the future.

Jamie Carragher on away goal rule

The Liverpool legend was responding to a tweet by journalist Michael Cox, who joked that Real Madrid were playing defensively and that there should be a rule to avoid such a performance.

He said: “Real Madrid playing for a 0-0 here. I’ve never seen them play so defensively. UEFA need to come up with some way to incentivise attacking play from the away side in knockout games.”

In response, Carragher said that it was a “terrible decision” to abolish the rule.

⬇️ Terrible decision to abolish the away goal rule #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/aGbzgxsTxE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 15, 2022

Away goal rule Champions League

It is extremely common in European games for a team to be knocked out on goal difference, so it will be interesting to see how the knockout stages change now that the rule is gone.

Manchester United famously benefited from the rule in March of 2019, when they beat PSG 3-1 in Paris. On aggregate the result was 3-3, but United advanced on away goals.

Carragher seemed to be suggesting that as there was no added importance to Madrid scoring on Tuesday night, they would rather keep it tight and try to get the win in Spain in a couple of weeks.

Whether other teams will do the same remains to be seen.

