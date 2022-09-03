He has compared it to signings made in the past.

Jamie Carragher has little faith in new Liverpool signing Arthur, following his deadline day move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arthur was a late signing for Liverpool, as they desperately needed to sign a midfielder thanks to a number of injuries in the squad.

Klopp had previously said that his side didn’t need any other players, but after a terrible start to the season combined with the injuries the team suffered, he openly and publicly changed his mind.

As a result, Liverpool brought in the Brazilian midfielder, and he was thrown right into the matchday squad to face Everton on Saturday morning.

Carragher however feels like this is not a signing that Liverpool particularly wanted to make, and that he is not expecting a lot from Arthur.

Jamie Carragher on Arthur

He said: “I don’t think Arthur is the answer to what Liverpool will need in the next three or four years; they need a younger, more energetic kind of player. But I think Arthur is in just to fill a space, that is why Liverpool have bought him late and on loan.

“It smacks a little bit of what Liverpool did 18 months ago when they had lots of centre-backs injured and they didn’t buy anyone but brought in players on loan to have a look at them. Liverpool didn’t buy those players and went on to sign Ibrahima Konate in the summer.

“The actual midfield player they want is not available right now, so I think bringing someone in on loan is sensible… You can look at the funds other clubs have spent, and at times that does frustrate Liverpool supporters.”

Arthur is unlikely to be too high in the pecking order at Liverpool, as there are plenty of other players who can play in midfield at the club.

However, with a long season that has a World Cup in the middle of it, he will likely play more than he would have done otherwise.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool