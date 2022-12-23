Jamie Carragher urges Arsenal to make bold transfer move in January

Is he right?

Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal to a make bold transfer move in January, and spend big on a striker to replace Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus is reportedly going to be out for a few months thanks to an injury he picked up at the World Cup, and Carragher feels as though he took Arsenal to the next level in the first half of this season.

With Mikel Arteta’s side top of the league, Carragher believes that Arsenal have a genuine chance of winning the title, but they will need to strengthen to do so.

Carragher insisted that Arsenal will not have a better chance of winning the league any time soon.

Jamie Carragher meets Mikel Arteta for a Monday Night Football special, set to air tonight. 🤝 [Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/hOzhWNiQBU — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 21, 2022

Jamie Carragher on Arsenal

In his column in the Telegraph, Carragher writes: “Sometimes the stars align to your benefit. Even though Arsenal did not come into this season expecting to win the title, the longer they remain at the top the more likely it is they will regret it if they do not finish what they have started.

“It has been a long time since Arsenal were five points ahead at this stage of the season. These situations do not come along often. The circumstances are such that while it will still be tough to fend off Manchester City, it will be even harder next year and beyond.

“City have been more vulnerable than usual in their first 14 league games, Erling Halaand’s goals camouflaging the fact that in general play they have not been as dominant as usual.

“Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool are too far off the pace to be thinking about the title race. They will strengthen before the start of next season.

“That is another reason why Arsenal must take advantage now.”

Carragher goes on to say that Arsenal must not make the same mistakes that other teams in the past have made, and fail to capitalise on things lining up in their favour.

