Jamie Carragher fumes over Antonio Conte’s comments

“I’m sick of listening to him…”

Jamie Carragher has said what a lot of Spurs fans are thinking about Antonio Conte’s recent interviews.

Conte speaks quite negatively about Spurs whenever given the chance, which is likely with the aim of getting the owners to back him in the transfer market.

However, Carragher has said that he is “sick” of listening to Conte speak so negatively about the club he is employed by, questioning what sort of impact it has on fans.

Jamie Carragher on Antonio Conte

“Antonio Conte’s interviews, I don’t know how Spurs fans are feeling about it, but I’m sick of listening to them…

“I don’t think it inspires Spurs supporters coming here tonight, it’s always really negative.

“But the big problem is, when you don’t get results when you’ve got a manager like Antonio Conte, it’s difficult to put up with the negative press conferences, the complaining to Daniel Levy and the board and cryptic messages coming out at different times.”

“I think right now, the Spurs board will be thinking do we want him to sign a new Tottenham contract?”

🗣️ "If you are realistic you are not stupid" Antonio Conte on whether Tottenham can finish in the top four this season ⚪pic.twitter.com/BVunJocpcj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 20, 2023

Spurs lost 4-2 to Manchester City on Thursday night, after being 2-0 up at half-time, with Carragher saying that the London club “bottled it”.

Carragher doubled down on his comments after the game, insisting Spurs bottled the game against City, and told Spurs where they need to strengthen to improve.

“Conte is talking about taking them further, getting top four or challenging for big honours.

“They need a new goalkeeper, need two centre-backs and a right wing-back and that’s not to come into the squad, that’s to play.”

Spurs will need to improve quickly to finish in the top four, with both Newcastle and Manchester United pulling away, while Arsenal and Man City are involved in a separate race.

