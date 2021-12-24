Jamie Carragher hits out at Ally McCoist over “British tradition” comment

The former Liverpool man isn’t having it…

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Ally McCoist over a “British tradition” comment made by the former Scotland international.

With there being constant conversation about footballers and player welfare due to the congested fixture list and Covid crisis, Carragher clearly doesn’t agree with McCoist’s outlook.

Carragher is siding with the Premier League managers, who feel as though there are too many games played every Christmas, over a short period of time.

McCoist on the other hand says it’s a “British tradition”, and took aim at Jurgen Klopp over his complaints about the fixture list.

Jamie Carragher vs Ally McCoist

He said: “We’ve been doing it for years! It’s part and parcel of British football. It’s our culture, it’s what we do.

“He’s (Klopp) better off than anybody else, because of the squad he’s got… You can’t beat a bit of tradition, British football over the festive period.

“Games flying in left right and centre, you can’t beat it”

😤 Brazil: “The word you’re missing Jurgen is called tradition. Stop changing it you numpty!” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 McCoist: “We’ve been doing it for years! It’s part and parcel of British football.” Alan & Ally hit back at #LFC’s Klopp for criticising the English fixture pile up. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1txx7nzNWW — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 23, 2021

Carragher shot back with a tongue in cheek response, tweeting: “Forget player welfare Jurgen you numpty, it’s good old British tradition…”

Forget player welfare Jurgen you numpty, it’s good old British tradition! 🙃🙃 https://t.co/Cw3uW03GlX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 23, 2021

Premier League player’s welfare

Carragher is not alone in his beliefs that there should be less games around the Christmas period, as Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick recently came out to question the importance of the Carabao Cup.

He also feels as though Premier League teams should be allowed to make five substitutes, as was the case when football first resumed after the Covid break.

He said: “I think it was the right decision to have more options to change players to save energy for players, especially if they have just recovered from Covid.

“The same is true right now. We have a similar situation to one-and-a-half years ago, so I see no reason why it shouldn’t be the same now.

“As far as I know in Europe, England is the only country that only allows three subs. In the other four big leagues in Europe you can substitute five players.

“If you have eight outfield players on the team sheet you should always be able to replace five.”

