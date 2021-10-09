The first signing Newcastle are expected to make following takeover

Not the biggest name in the world, but a wise signing all the same.

Newcastle United have pinpointed James Tarkowski as one of their main priorities now that their long-awaited takeover has gone through.

Tarkowski, who currently plays for Burnley, was courted by West Ham during the summer, but it would never get over the line.

It is being reported by The Telegraph that Tarkowski would like to join Newcastle and is waiting to see whether the two clubs can reach an amicable agreement.

While it might not be the most marquee signing in the world, it could be wise for Newcastle to improve in areas where they need to, instead of spending £80 million on a superstar.

Tarkowski has come under fire this season for his rough style of play, with both Patrick Bamford and Rafa Benitez criticising him.

Jesse Lingard linked with move to Newcastle

The same article also links Lingard with Newcastle, though it is unclear whether or not the Manchester United midfielder is as keen as Tarkowski on joining the project.

However, his latest quotes could imply that his best bet at getting in England’s World Cup squad could be by going to Newcastle.

Speaking on Friday, he said: “Obviously, the World Cup is a long way away but… you need regular football.

“I was so close to going to the Euros and I think obviously it plays a huge part and it’s a big factor.

“If you’re playing over 20 or 25 games, of course you know you’re knocking on the door so I think it does play a big part in that.

“I’m not doing any harm at the moment – if I keep performing well and doing well you never know what might happen so I keep confident in myself and when I get time on the pitch I’ve got to carry on doing what I’m doing.

“You want to start games. When I’m a sub I’m always ready to play. I’m always ready to be needed when I’m called up.”

