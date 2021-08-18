James Rodriguez posts cryptic message on Instagram, pointing at move away from Everton

Not what Everton fans will want to see.

James Rodriguez has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page that is seemingly pointing at a move away from Everton.

The Colombian midfielder did not take part in the opening game of the season, and has recently not been seen training with Rafael Benitez’s side.

Rodriguez was left out of Everton’s squad for the Southampton game because he was in isolation, but he wasn’t spotted at training on Wednesday morning either, days out from their game against Leeds this Saturday.

❌ There was no sign of James Rodriguez in Everton training today. ✍️ Recent speculation suggests that the Colombian could leave Goodison Park this summer. pic.twitter.com/knppIADoYo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 18, 2021

James Rodriguez’ social media activity

Some concerned Everton fans are also taking note of his latest Instagram post, where he uploaded a selfie, accompanied by the caption “Nunca dejes de creer”.

This is the official motto of Spanish club Atletico Madrid, and Rodriguez shared this image alongside an emoji with the word “soon” in it.

You can see the picture, which he also posted on Twitter, here:

Nunca dejes de creer. 😁🔜 pic.twitter.com/jc1L65tXwa — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) August 16, 2021

A number of reports suggest that the playmaker hasn’t been happy at Everton since Carlo Ancelotti left the club and that he could be looking for a move away as a result.

However, according to Marca, Rodriguez posted this message without knowing it was the Atletico Madrid slogan.

James Rodriguez on Instagram post

“I didn’t know that it was a slogan of that team, it was a complete coincidence,” he said on Twitch.

He continued: “I just put a personal message, I didn’t say I was going to a club or anywhere.

“It’s been in the news all day, I’m not linked to that club, there haven’t been talks, nothing, but everyone knows that.

“If I’m going to a club I don’t say it or give signals, I talk when it’s done because anything can happen in football.”

Everton got off to the perfect start on Saturday, as they defeated Southampton 3-1 after going a goal down. Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure helped Benitez’ men get the three points.

