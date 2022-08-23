Jurgen Klopp discusses James Milner vs Virgil van Dijk on-field spat

The two were going at it on the pitch at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp has addressed Virgil van Dijk and James Milner’s on-field spat from Monday night’s defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After Jadon Sancho put Man United ahead, Milner seemed to be criticising Van Dijk for not attempting to block the shot, with the Dutchman standing quite far away from the ball and almost turning his back on it.

Jamie Carragher said after the game that it is something that has creeped into Van Dijk’s game, citing examples from the Champions League final and earlier this season where he made the same type of error.

Klopp on the other hand has said that there are no issues between Milner and Van Dijk, and that things like that just happen in football matches.

Jurgen Klopp on James Milner vs Virgil van Dijk

He said: “I didn’t even see it, but it was just an argument on the pitch. Shouting at each other, I was a footballer all my life and it happens.

“We don’t have any kind of issues, nobody is happy after you lose a game. It’s completely normal.”

🗣 “We don’t have any kind of issues, nobody is happy after you lose a game. It’s completely normal.” Jürgen Klopp on James Milner and Virgil van Dijk’s exchange after conceding the first goal to Manchester United last night. pic.twitter.com/1xVPB5z6lA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 23, 2022

Andy Robertson said that the most important thing now is that Liverpool’s players and fans don’t turn on each other, and that things will improve.

“Of course we’re frustrated, it’s important we stick together. The team is tight, we’re a really close unit, and things need to be said. But we need to stick together.

“We’re all in it together, and things will get better, I do believe that.”

Carragher and Gary Neville chose to see the funny side of the incident, insisting they were simply paying tribute to the altercation between Neville and Jamie Redknapp last week.

James Milner is saying 'look at me!' 😡@Carra23 "I think Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville have started something" 😂 pic.twitter.com/P91Y2DUe1t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

Liverpool do not have to wait long to try and set things right, with a home game against Bournemouth next up on Saturday at 3pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: james milner, Liverpool, virgil van dijk