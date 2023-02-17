James McClean suggests comical football rule change

He wants to borrow something from ice hockey…

James McClean has suggested a comical rule change to football, and it is one that he would undeniably benefit from.

After Wigan’s latest match, a midweek tie against Bristol City, McClean took to Instagram to voice an opinion that is likely something he has thought about a number of times in the past.

His side picked up a point on the road, but McClean wasn’t too interested in celebrating a decent draw, as he had an interesting theory instead.

On his Instagram story, he wrote: “Just an observation… If football introduced the rule like in ice hockey where if there is on field issue, then let two players involved have a 10/15 second tear up and then sin bin them.

“I guarantee they’d be far less handbags…”

James McClean’s football rule change

McClean is certainly a player who has been involved in his fair share of altercations on the pitch, but he is also someone who would be well able to handle himself if this comical rule change was introduced into football.

In ice hockey, fighting is not necessarily legal, but it is something that is widely accepted by both fans and the referees.

Players that participate in a full-blown fist fight tend to be given at least a five-minute major penalty for fighting.

We don’t see this one being introduced into football any time soon.

Read More About: james mcclean