James McClean reveals how he helped Wigan sign Jamie McGrath

James McClean has explained how big a part he played in Wigan signing Jamie McGrath in January.

McGrath was in demand due to his excellent performances for St Mirren and Ireland, with Aberdeen seemingly leading the charge.

However, McClean has said that he talked McGrath out of signing for Aberdeen, and instead convinced him to come to Wigan.

He confirmed that Wigan rang to ask what he thought of his Ireland teammate, and that he sung his praises.

James McClean on bringing Jamie McGrath to Wigan

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he said: “Jamie was close to signing for Aberdeen. I talked him out of signing for them.

“He was nervous about it because he’s such a nice lad. Aberdeen were putting pressure on him to sign that day and I said ‘there’s a good thing going here, if you don’t feel Aberdeen is right, trust yourself and hold off’.

“Throughout deadline day I was in touch with him and thankfully it got done.

“Jamie is a good player, he can play in a number of positions, he’s an intelligent footballer and he’s made a really big impact with Ireland in the autumn.

“He’s done brilliantly in Scotland and he’s going to really help us in the coming weeks and months.”

