James McClean enjoys slagging Nathan Collins over Jack Grealish challenge

Spirits are high in the Ireland squad.

James McClean had great fun mocking Nathan Collins over his red card against Manchester City at the weekend, and he didn’t wait long to make his feelings clear.

The Ireland squad met on Sunday ahead of their two Nations League games in the next 10 days, and it was all smiles in the camp going into the two games.

But in classic McClean fashion, he greeted Collins by mocking him about the red card he picked up against City for a nasty challenge on Jack Grealish.

In particular, McClean took issue with the fact that Collins spent so long protesting on the pitch, and that he should have just gotten off the pitch instead.

James McClean mocks Nathan Collins

“Just get off the pitch will you! Just get off the pitch instead of walking around doing all that. And then waiting 25 minutes to apologise? F**k off, will ya?”

Collins, who didn’t seem too bothered by the slagging, simply responded: “I didn’t mean to do it…”

Elsewhere in the same video, you can see Collins being talked to by a number of other coaches and players, and while it’s not definitive, it does seem quite clear that they are discussing the high tackle on Grealish.

𝙄𝙉𝙎𝙄𝘿𝙀 𝘼𝘾𝘾𝙀𝙎𝙎 | 𝙎𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙙 𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙣 Take a look behind the scenes as Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad arrive in Dublin ahead of our final two UEFA Nations League games against Scotland & Armenia#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/Ex1LykvFId — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 18, 2022

What is definitely clear from the video is that the squad seem in good spirits going into the next two games, despite the up-and-down nature of the most recent international break.

The most recent rollercoaster of a Nations League window saw Ireland suffer a humiliating loss to Armenia, before a poor performance at home against Ukraine that saw Kenny’s side lost 1-0.

It was all up from there though, as Ireland destroyed a strong Scotland side 3-0 at home, before going on to draw with Ukraine 1-1 away from home.

Two wins this week would ensure Kenny had an excellent campaign, and leave Ireland with a decent chance of topping the group.

Read next: Four players called up to Ireland Under 21 squad

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: james mcclean, Nathan Collins