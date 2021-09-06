James McClean hits out at Irish football supporters and media

“You’se almost get a kick out of us not doing well. I do think that.”

James McClean has hit out at Irish football supporters and media, following the response to the draw with Azerbaijan on Sunday.

McClean and his manager Stephen Kenny conducted a press conference on Monday, ahead of Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

The Wigan player said that he feels the youth of the team is not being taken into account by Kenny’s critics, and that some of them are playing in front of crowds for the first time in their lives.

James McClean hits out at Irish supporters and media

He said: “I’m just not talking about under Stephen, I’m talking about it’s always been that way.

“You’se almost get a kick out of us not doing well. I do think that. I’ve been there, I’ve experienced it, I’ve been around now almost 10 years in the Irish team, there’s no-one going to convince me otherwise.

“Sometimes it’s fair, sometimes it’s not fair. Sometimes it’s a bit over the top. But that’s just my opinion on it. I’ve been around a long enough time to see that, and nothing’s going to change my opinion on that.”

He then called out the Irish media, and said that it “is just as bad, if not worse” than it is in England. “It’s a shame, really”, McClean said.

He also said that if Ireland are to beat Serbia on Tuesday night, it will be the same fans who currently have the “knives out” that will then be supporters again.

"If we win on Tuesday night and a put a run together, the same people who have the knives out now will be the biggest supporters again." McClean unhappy with the Irish media, who he says are no better than the English media. Also suggests some supporters are "fickle". pic.twitter.com/ev2I4pbuLc — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 6, 2021

McClean concluded: “We have got another chance to do it on Tuesday and we have to just start winning games, it’s as simple as that.”

Pressure has undeniably mounted on Kenny, as he is still yet to win a competitive game as Ireland manager, though reports emerged that the FAI are willing to give him more time to turn the ship around.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland football, james mcclean