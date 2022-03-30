“On to June, up the Irish.”

James McClean outlines two Irish players who impressed him vs Lithuania, after Ireland’s late winner at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland won the game 1-0 after what was quite a disappointing performance from Stephen Kenny’s side, especially given what they did against Belgium just a few days earlier.

Some of Ireland’s players definitely failed to take their chance on the day, but McClean has shared the two players who he feels did themselves proud on Tuesday.

He also said that he feels this Ireland group is improving with every break, in a post on his Instagram page.

James McClean on Ireland vs Lithuania

He wrote: “Another good week with the lads, one big thing about Irish teams speaking from my own time involved is the camaraderie and great bond we have always had in the camp.

“I truly feel this group have this now and we are hopefully going to achieve brilliant things as a result. We kept going last night and in the end got our just rewards against a dogged side.”

He went on to namedrop Troy Parrott and Nathan Collins as two young players who he was particularly impressed with on Tuesday.

He said: “Special mention to Nathan on his first start and a man of the match performance as well as Troy with a brilliant winner. On to June, up the Irish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James McClean (@macajw)

Ireland vs Lithuania

Parrott came on the pitch with McClean with just over 30 minutes left on the clock, and he undeniably took his chance.

Come the Nations League, it would be a surprise to see him still on the bench, provided things keep going well at club level.

Collins on the other hand has a harder task of breaking into Kenny’s Starting XI, given he has Shane Duffy, John Egan, Andrew Omobamidele, Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea to compete with.

