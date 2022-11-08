James McClean gets in touch with talkSPORT over Graeme Souness comments

He was told to “get on with it”, with regards to being booed and abused.

James McClean has got in touch with talkSPORT over comments made by Graeme Souness on the radio on Monday.

The subject of the day on the radio show was about McClean and the level of abuse he has received over the years, specifically in poppy season.

Souness implied that nothing can be done about the abuse McClean receives, and that he should just “get on with it”.

He said: “It’s not nice for his wife or his kid, it is totally wrong that him and his family are being threatened. That’s abhorrent. But it will just be keyboard warriors and village idiots.

“But you also have to understand that 10,000 Irish soldiers lost their lives in the Second World War – and I think it’s right we remember them.

“Going back a month, there was a small element at several football grounds up and down the country that rejoiced in the death of our Queen. That’s unacceptable.

“There is nothing the FA can do about that, but that happened. So James has to get on with it. It is very much his right to choose to go down that road, but I’m afraid this will not go away for him.

“It will be an annual thing he has to take on the chin because he has chosen to go down that road.”

This came after the former Rangers man said “you know what side of the fence I’m on”.

James McClean vs Graeme Souness

McClean wasted no time in getting in touch with the show, sending host Jim White a message in response.

He wrote: “Jim,’ the message began, ‘can you tell Mr Souness with regards to his ‘get on with it’ advice. I got on with it for a very long time until it became about not just me but my family.

“It is one thing taking abuse, but when your family gets involved, it means a totally different thing. I would suggest if he’s not in a position to talk about it as I am, then he doesn’t appreciate the level of abuse I have to endure.”

He also took to his Instagram story to write: “The highest form of ignorance is when you reject something you don’t know anything about.”

Souness didn’t back down in the slightest, responding: “This was his choice.”

