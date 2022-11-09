Graeme Souness should be ashamed of his James McClean comments

Shameful comments from one of football’s most prominent voices.

Graeme Souness spent his Monday on talkSPORT speaking about a number of different subjects, one of which was the regular and horrific abuse of James McClean.

Souness expressed sympathy for a second or two, before insisting that McClean should simply “get on with it”, and that the Ireland international has to “take it on the chin”, because of the “road he has chosen to go down”.

Souness’ comments should come as no surprise to anyone, as he has proven his ignorance countless times in the past, but this incident is particularly jarring.

Insisting somebody should just “get on with” being abused at work because of a stance they have taken that impacts and hurts nobody is completely baffling and old-fashioned, even by Souness’ standards.

McClean simply refuses to wear a poppy, and that’s still not enough for fans all around England. He is still booed and abused both in person and online every single year, even though he is engaging in what can only be seen as a peaceful, silent protest.

He is getting on with it. What more does Souness want?

Should he and his family stop sharing examples of the abuse they receive? Would it be better if he suffered in silence? Seemingly, that’s what Souness wants.

McClean has his reasons for refusing to wear a poppy, and to many they are extremely valid. To Souness, they are not. As he said on talkSPORT, “you know what side of the fence I’m on.”

But the former Rangers boss should have more professionalism and class within him to not insult someone who is regularly abused by telling them to get on with it.

McClean once called out the hypocrisy of the way certain types of abuse are treated in football. He used Raheem Sterling as an example, insisting that more was made about the abuse he received compared to what the Irishman receives on a regular basis.

And while it is extremely important not to belittle one form of discrimination to highlight another, it does beg the question – would Souness have told a black footballer to get on with being racially abused? Would talkSPORT have been okay with that message being put out?

McClean is clearly getting more and more frustrated with the response to the abuse he has faced his whole career, and it’s hard to blame him.

At a time when he should be getting help, he is getting the opposite from one of the biggest voices in football. For shame.

