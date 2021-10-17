James McClean takes dig at Bolton manager after sensational performance

“Actions not words…”

James McClean took a not-so-subtle dig at Bolton manager Ian Evatt after his sensational performance on Saturday.

Wigan went to Bolton and won 4-0, with McClean bagging a lovely brace in the process.

The Ireland international was pelted with missiles as he celebrated at the Macron Stadium, and his Instagram post after the game showed just how happy he was with the win.

James McClean bags brace against Bolton

It came after a transfer saga during the summer, that saw McClean linked with Bolton, to the point that he came out and said that he would never join the club as he used to play for Wigan.

This led to Evatt coming out and saying that the club never wanted McClean, and that the interest was only coming from the player.

He said: “I heard the quotes and I find it very amusing. If that is the case then he needs to communicate with his agent because he didn’t stop ringing me for three weeks after I’d told him no.

“That’s the nature of the beast, it is what it is. We read what he had to say, we smiled and laughed, and maybe there’s a communication issue with the agent because after I’d told him no, he carried on ringing.

“Obviously, Bolton can’t be too bad to play for.”

So after his brace on Saturday, McClean was quick to post on Instagram, saying: “Actions not words. Enjoy your weekend ‘tics fans and rub it right in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James McClean (@macajw)

This win leaves Wigan in third place in League One, and it comes a week after McClean was crucial in helping Ireland defeat Azerbaijan out in Baku.

McClean rolled back the years with the Ireland performance, putting in an excellent shift in the left-wing back position.

