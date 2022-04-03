James McClean riles up Bolton fans with Instagram post

Wouldn’t be like him…

James McClean is no stranger to causing a bit of a stir with his social media posts, and Saturday’s Instagram post was no different.

After a 1-1 draw with Bolton, in which McClean scored the opener, the Irishman shared quite a standard post-match post on his page.

He wrote: “Nice to reach double figures for the season on the goal front, very disappointing not to take all three points though. Hopefully bit of luck on the injury.”

McClean came off with an injury, before Bolton went to equalise, but based on the sound of it he won’t be out of action for too long.

And while this post was quite gracious, he was a bit more braggadocious in an Instagram story posted shortly after.

He said: “Four points, three goals, fanbase and manager on strings. I own Bolton.”

James McClean vs Bolton

McClean has had an ongoing war with Bolton, and manager Ian Evatt, ever since he joined Wigan in the summer of 2021.

After signing for Wigan, McClean came out to say that rumours linking him with Bolton were false, as he would never play for the club.

Manager Evatt replied at the time to say that he turned the Irishman down.

He said: “I heard the quotes and I find it very amusing. If that is the case then he needs to communicate with his agent because he didn’t stop ringing me for three weeks after I’d told him no.

“That’s the nature of the beast, it is what it is. We read what he had to say, we smiled and laughed, and maybe there’s a communication issue with the agent because after I’d told him no, he carried on ringing.”

Since then, as McClean attempted to explain in his Instagram post, he is yet to lose against Bolton, and has scored three times in two games against the team.

