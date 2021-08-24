Wigan insist clubs will be charged if James McClean is abused

Abuse will not be tolerated, the club has said.

Wigan Athletic has insisted that other clubs will be charged if James McClean is abused by their fans.

McClean joined Wigan last week, and got off to the perfect start with the League One club, scoring a last-minute goal on Saturday against Charlton Atheltic.

The Irishman is often the subject of abuse, both in stadiums and online, and he has gone so far in the past to claim that he has received “more abuse than any other player” during his time playing football in England.

Wigan warn other clubs about James McClean abuse

A letter, which was obtained by The Guardian, was written by Wigan’s stadium safety officer and head of football administration.

It was sent to clubs in League One, and it read: “I am raising these matters with you to ensure you are fully sighted on the circumstances and to avoid your club being charged with contravening rule E20 by the FA”.

“If there were any issues during the game, it would also be helpful if you spoke to James to advise him of the action taken”.

McClean has often been the victim of sectarian abuse, particularly around the time of November 11, when he is one of few players do not wear a poppy on his jersey.

James McClean on social media abuse.

Earlier this year, McClean and his wife spoke out publicly about the level of graphic abuse they receive, and the death threats they have to deal with on a regular basis.

He said: “My brother received a message last night, ‘I’m sorry what I said about you and your brother and your brother’s kids. I don’t want them to burn in a house fire.

“I would much rather James go up in flames on a chair while his kids are tied opposite to him on two separate chairs forced to watch their stinky Fenian rebel b****** of a da’ burn to the crisp. Maybe that’s better than dying in a house fire.’ And a smiley face,” McClean said

“I’m looking at this and it’s actually sent by a kid and you’re thinking, ‘wow’. I’m thinking back to me at that age, that hate shouldn’t be in you.”

