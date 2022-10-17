James McClean shares horrible footage of abuse from Sunderland fans

Horrific abuse, and he expects nothing will be done about it.

James McClean has accused the FA of turning a blind eye to what he says is “eight years of sickening abuse” over being Irish.

McClean’s Wigan side took on Sunderland at the weekend, and fans of his former club could be heard abusing him at multiple points throughout the game.

Chants about McClean’s nationality were there for all to see, although the Ireland international has said that he doesn’t expect any action to be taken by the FA or Sunderland.

James McClean calls out sectarian abuse

On his Instagram page, McClean wrote: “For my son, who is seven years old and watches every Wigan game – either being at stadium or on Latics TV – to be asking his mother, ‘why are they booing and singing that song at Daddy?’ And to have to tip toe around answering him is something which should not be happening.

“This post is not one for sympathy [trust me, it is not wanted] but one of anger. Considering every single year we have an FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old crap they spew to us about discrimination. Every single year, I challenge them on the abuse. Every single year, they do nothing.

“This clip is one [from] yesterday, which can be heard clearly of one particular chant, as well as other chants of ‘f**k the pope and IRA’, being sung by the majority of the 30k crowd, as well as numerous individual chants of ‘fenian bastard, fenian c**t’, ‘you dirty Irish c**t’.

“[This was] while displaying a tribute before the game honouring Niall Quinn, who is also the same nationality as myself. Couldn’t make the stupidity up.”

He concluded: “I certainly don’t expect any action to be taken by Sunderland themselves, given they did nothing when I was their player.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James McClean (@macajw)

McClean has called out this sort of behaviour a number of times in the past, so it comes as no surprise that he does not have high hopes for the situation to be dealt with appropriately.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: james mcclean