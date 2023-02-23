An undeniably talented footballer.

James Maddison is being linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the latest reports.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be a fan of Maddison’s versatility, and has been impressed by his performances for Leicester City this season.

Maddison has been Leicester’s talisman, though he has suffered with injuries both this season and throughout his career in general.

Man United are repotedly weighing up whether they would be interested in signing Maddison, or instead bringing in Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent move.

That would likely be determined by how well Sabitzer does on his loan in England between now and the end of the season.

Many would assume that Maddison would come in to provide competition for Bruno Fernandes, and perhaps make it so that the Portuguese midfielder doesn’t have to play virtually every single minute, but that may not the case.

James Maddison has scored some cracking goals in his Premier League career so far… ☄️ Which is his best? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vo7LhKyDkw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 16, 2021

James Maddison linked with Man United move

Ten Hag likes his midfielders to be able to progress the play forward and do attack-minded things with the ball at their feet.

Many assumed that Christian Eriksen was coming in to provide competition for Fernandes, but instead the Dane played alongside him in most games this season.

Casemiro, Maddison and Fernandes would certainly be an attacking midfield trio, and it would definitely be one that would be capable of playing some excellent football.

However, with Scott McTominay likely to leave the club at the end of the season, it wouldn’t surprise us if Maddison was one of a number of central midfield players signed by Man United this summer.

According to Football Transfers, United are also interested in signing Youri Tielemans at the end of the season, with the Leicester man’s contract set to expire.

Read next: Bruno Fernandes opens up Jadon Sancho’s time away

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: James Maddison