James Maddison responds brilliantly to Gary Neville interview question

Not an easy question to answer.

James Maddison responded brilliantly to a difficult question from Gary Neville after Leicester’s win over Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Leicester won the game thanks to a Maddison masterclass, with the attacking midfielder putting an excellent performance at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison picked up the Man of the Match award on the night, unsurprisingly, after he scored two and played a part in the other two goals.

After the game, Neville and Jamie Carragher interviewed Maddison, and asked him about his chances of getting on the plane to Qatar for the World Cup later this year.

Maddison has never won Gareth Southgate over, even when he has been in excellent form, with a section of England fans of the opinion that he would make a major difference to their squad.

Neville asked Maddison if it was something wrong with his personality that made Southgate so unlikely to pick him, and the Englishman responded brilliantly.

James Maddison and Gary Neville

Neville said: “You’ve done loads of interviews with us over the past couple of years. You’re a bubbly personality and a great character. You must be really disappointed by the reports that you wouldn’t be a good traveller if you weren’t in the team. How would you answer that?”

Maddison responded: “I’ve never seen anything like that. But that’s questioning my personality and my professionalism, which is quite insulting.”

Carragher then interrupted to say that it was only Neville who believed that about Maddison’s personality, to which Maddison replied: “Come on Gary.”

Neville defended himself by saying that he was just trying to ask the “difficult questions”.

"Come on, Gary" 😂@GNev2 "I just wanted to ask the difficult questions, James" 😅@Carra23 just loves winding up Gary 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g5Lmqrkmpa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022

While England do have a serious amount of attacking talent, Maddison will know that performances like Monday night could potentially twist Southgate’s arm.

Read next: Antonio Conte plunges Matt Doherty’s Spurs future into doubt with brutal comments

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, James Maddison