Man United set to make yet another error in the transfer market

After a disastrous start to the Premier League season, Erik ten Hag finds his Manchester United side rooted to the bottom of the table, having conceded six goals in two games against Brighton and Brentford.

It couldn’t have started worse for United, as all of the goodwill and excitement that was built up over pre-season disappeared in approximately seven days.

The constant chase of Frenkie de Jong remains ongoing, but it is the news of James Garner’s impending exit from Man United that has frustrated fans on Monday.

Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing virtually every game for the side that got promoted to the Premier League.

Instead of loaning him back to Forest, reports now suggest that United want to sell the midfielder on a permanent basis, without even making an appearance this season.

James Garner to leave Man United

Garner is a dynamic midfielder, who likes to look after the ball when he has it, while also being well able to play an incisive through ball into attackers.

He also has an excellent set-piece delivery, something that United may miss less now that Christian Eriksen is starting regularly for Ten Hag’s side.

He has caught the eye of Roy Keane in the past, while Bruno Fernandes also said he was the most exciting youth player at the club.

Garner may not be up to the level United want to be at, but it is a damning indictment of the team’s transfer policy that Scott McTominay is still starting on a regular basis, while a talent almost five years younger than him is not even being given a chance.

If Ten Hag doesn’t want Garner, then he should go, but it is worrying that he and those in charge of United’s transfers have made a decision on him before he has been given a chance to show what he can do.

United will look set to sell the midfielder for £15 million, a fee that will likely (almost) pay for the signing of Adrien Rabiot. If Rabiot comes in and lights the world up, it will look like smart business.

If not, it will be yet another piece of short-sighted transfer activity from a club in serious trouble.

