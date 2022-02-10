Man United loanee lighting up the Championship

A very exciting prospect…

Ever since Roy Keane left Manchester United, the club has been in a constant search for a hard-tackling midfielder who can also play with the ball at their feet. And while we’re not saying James Garner is a Keane replacement, it could be time for United fans to start getting excited.

Garner has become one of Nottingham Forest’s key players, and under Steve Cooper, is playing some really excellent football.

James Garner

In the midfield, Garner is a real shining light for Forest, and incredibly is still only 20 years of age.

Now in the Championship playoff spots, Garner could well help to guide the team to the Premier League and return to United after a really successful spell.

Garner is not the finished article just yet, but in a position where United desperately need someone who can play football, he is someone who loves to have the ball at his feet.

His set-piece deliveries are absolutely incredible, and the technique he has when striking or passing the ball is brilliant as well.

He is also surprisingly physical, and despite appearing quite scrawny on the pitch, he can put himself about with the biggest of opposition players.

James Garner to become key for Man United?

MASSIVE GOAL AT THE TOP OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP 👀 Promotion-chasing Blackburn fall behind at home to Nottingham Forest just moments after Bournemouth take the lead against Birmingham 😮 pic.twitter.com/pm0zwAemUA — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 9, 2022

It was no surprise to hear Martin Keown waxing lyrical about the midfielder on Sunday during Forest’s FA Cup game.

Speaking on Sunday during Forest’s demolition of Leicester, Keown said: “You can’t underestimate the quality that Garner is putting into this box. He’s on loan from Manchester United – they need to be thinking about getting him back there quickly!

“I like the way he’s developing, growing as a player. It’s his second year here on loan, you can see the development. He’s certainly playing with a lot more confidence right now.”

It’s almost impossible to imagine United recalling Garner at this point in the season, especially given the experience he is getting under Cooper in the Championship.

But, whatever happens over the next couple of weeks, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Garner in the first team for United next season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: James Garner, Manchester United