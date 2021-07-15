Irish winger Jake Mulraney has farcical red card overturned in MLS

Common sense has prevailed.

Irish winger Jake Mulraney has had a farcical red card overturned out in the MLS.

Mulraney was issued a straight red card during Atlanta United’s 2-2 draw against Nashville last week, which gained widespread attention on social media from football fans all over the world.

Jake Mulraney red card.

The general consensus seemed to be that to the majority of people, it was a perfectly clean tackle, but the referee reached for his pocket and sent the Dublin man off.

Even more bizarrely, the decision went to VAR, who somehow did not overturn the red.

As the clip shows, Mulraney clearly gets the ball and only slightly touches the opposition’s forward.

Unsurprisingly, the decision was appealed by the club, and an Independent Review Panel has “unanimously rescinded” Mulraney’s red card.

Jake Mulraney – Ireland’s MLS star

Before heading Stateside, Mulraney tried his luck at Ilkeston, Queens Park Rangers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hearts, with loan spells at Dagenham & Redbridge and Stevenage, all before ending up in Atlanta.

He has impressed over in America too, particularly for his crunching tackles and his athleticism, but he definitely has an eye for goal too, which we saw during his time in the SPL.

Speaking to Pundit Arena last year, Mulraney seemed to be really enjoying his time over in America.

He said: “It’s very different from the UK in every sense of the word. The lifestyle, the style of play, the fans, it’s very chilled out. It’s nowhere near as hostile as the UK. The banter is different, everything is different.”

Despite taking a different route to a lot of Irish footballers, he and Dereck Williams’ success out in America may prompt more young lads to make the journey if the offer is thrown their way.

