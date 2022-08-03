Jake Humphrey responds to news he’s been “axed” by BT for Premier League games

He’s not happy…

Jake Humphrey has responded to a report which stated he has been “axed” by BT for Premier League games for the upcoming season.

Humphrey’s will no longer cover Premier League games with BT, though he will be the main presenter on Champions League nights for the company.

Lynsey Hipgrave, who has hosted the channel’s Europa League coverage in recent seasons, will replace Humphrey in the hot seat and present her first match when Liverpool head to Craven Cottage on Saturday morning.

The Mirror published a story on Tuesday to say that Humphrey had been “axed”, to which the presenter simply replied: “Not true.”

While it is unclear what Humphrey is saying is untrue, it has definitely been confirmed that Hipgrave has replaced him as the Premier League presenter on BT Sport.

Jake Humphrey no longer covering Premier League games

Hipgrave confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday evening, writing: “After a weekend of dreams coming true for women in football the dreams of a football mad Geordie lass have also come true… I couldn’t be any prouder to be leading BT Sport’s Premier League coverage this season.”

After a weekend of dreams coming true for women in football the dreams of a football mad Geordie lass have also come true… I couldn’t be any prouder to be leading @btsport’s Premier League coverage this season 🥳 We KO with Fulham v Liverpool on Saturday at 11.30am @btsport 1 ⚽️ — Lynsey Hipgrave (@lynseyhipgrave1) August 2, 2022

Humphrey replied: “You’re going to be amazing Lynsey. So delighted for you. Please just let me back for the odd game.”

Perhaps what Humphrey is saying is untrue is the idea that he was “axed”, as it appears to have been a mutual decision between both parties.

He clarified the situation on Twitter, writing: “Yes. Ignore the misleading nonsense headlines. I spoke to BT about being too busy and we agreed I’d host less Premier League games.”

Yes. Ignore the misleading nonsense headlines. I spoke to BT about being too busy and we agreed I’d host less PL games. I’ll still host some, but one of my favourite people @lynseyhipgrave1 gets to lead the coverage and I couldn’t be happier for her. 🙌 https://t.co/U4MWdCZguS — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) August 2, 2022

While BT’s first game is on Saturday morning, the Premier League season kicks off on Sky Sports on Friday night with a game between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Read next: Erik ten Hag hits out at Man United players for leaving pre-season game early

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jake Humphrey