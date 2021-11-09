Jadon Sancho’s potential position change shows Man United are truly clueless

What a mess.

Recent reports emerged suggesting that Manchester United were eager to try play Jadon Sancho in the right wing-back position, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shifted to a back five against Spurs.

United won 3-0 with this new formation, though perhaps this was more to do with an opposition team who were in crisis, and sacked their manager days later, as opposed to a stroke of genius from Solskjaer.

United went with the same formation against both Atalanta and Manchester City, conceding two goals in both games, and failing to win either.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka started right wing-back in all three games, but it is believed that efforts are being made on the training ground to see if Sancho could play in this position.

Jadon Sancho position change

This is Jadon Sancho, the man that United desperately chased for the best part of 24 months. The right winger they needed to complete an exciting, vibrant attack – being asked if he can play as a wing-back.

Based on every one of Sancho’s strengths, this makes no sense. He is not blessed with incredible pace or athleticism, and while he is defensively hard-working, he is a flair player. He is tricky, and hard to tackle, and is at his best when making a decision in the opposition’s final third. Not his own.

It is amusing that many thought Antonio Conte would be a wild appointment for Untied, as he has a tendency to push players out of position, when that is seemingly exactly what the current manager is doing.

What has happened to Sancho over the past few weeks sums up Manchester United as a club these days.

You could make the case that they didn’t need to sign Sancho, as Mason Greenwood’s progression playing on the right wing was coming along fine. But they paid a small fortune for him, after failing to sign him the season beforehand.

Since then, he has failed to keep a place in the starting XI, and he is yet to score a goal for his new club. Solskjaer is clearly unsure what to do with him, the same way he doesn’t know what to do with the rest of his team.

They publicly chased a player that they didn’t really need, failed to get him at first, ultimately signed him, and now don’t know what to do with him.

Sancho is good enough to know that things will turn around for him, but whether it’s at Man United, or under Solskjaer, is another story.

