Jadon Sancho’s biggest issue at Man United highlighted

Jadon Sancho’s biggest issue at Manchester United has been highlighted by former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor.

Sancho started against Leicester on Saturday, and failed to impress throughout the game, and he hardly created a chance across the 90 minutes.

He had a big chance to win the game at the death, but pulled his shot wide, which summed up his performance as a whole.

Sancho had improved under Ralf Rangnick compared to the irregular football he was playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjer, but he has been off the boil over the past few weeks.

Speaking after the game, Agbonlahor identified what he felt Sancho is doing wrong on the pitch, and more importantly what he isn’t doing.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Jadon Sancho

He told talkSPORT: “I’ve played in that position, I’ve seen players like Aaron Lennon, top wingers like Shaun Wright-Phillips play in that position, they get the ball they take players on.

“Sancho played the ball back every time he got it to the level that he ended up playing one back and putting (Kelechi) Ihenacho in. He was that desperate to play it backwards, he was that scared to take people on.

“I don’t know what’s happened to his confidence but that was the biggest problem for me watching that game today.”

Jadon Sancho at Man United

Sancho is not the same type of winger as a Wright-Phillips or a Lennon, as they were two players who largely relied on pace to beat their marker.

At Borussia Dortmund, Sancho used to play intricate passes in tight areas to move up the pitch, and his technique and decision-making in the box would be what created chances for himself.

Perhaps he will need to work on the physical side of his game if he is to dominate the Premier League the way he did in Germany.

