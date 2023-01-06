Jadon Sancho update – Erik ten Hag speaks about the winger

He’s getting there.

Jadon Sancho is still not too near a return for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has not played for Man United since the World Cup, as he has been doing a training routine himself in an attempt to increase his fitness levels.

Despite a decent start to the season, Sancho fell out of Ten Hag’s good books, and was dropped to the bench with Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga seemingly rising above him in the pecking order.

Ten Hag’s latest comments imply he is eager to have Sancho back, but that he still needs to keep working hard for now.

Jadon Sancho has now scored against Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City 😤 pic.twitter.com/TnMkLRaZmR — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 22, 2022

Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho

He said: “I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible, but I can’t force this process. I will do everything that’s in my power but some processes you can’t force and this is one of them.

“I also have to show patience although I don’t have patience because we have a lack of opportunities in the front line, players who are available and capable to contribute not only in the Premier League but on the highest standard in football.

“Jadon is one who, when he is fit, he will contribute and we will have an extra option and so we have more chance to win a lot of games.”

“Football players aren’t robots. No-one is the same and you need an individual approach. We thought that, in co-operation with Jadon, this was the best choice.

“We have some hurdles to take but I think he’s going in a good direction. I would be really happy the moment he returns to the squad for team training. That’s the next step.”

Sancho himself has remained quiet on the situation, going as far as deleting his Instagram account and refusing to post on any social media channels about his situation.

