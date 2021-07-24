Jadon Sancho quotes show exactly the type of player Man United are getting

United fans should be getting very excited.

Given how long the Jadon Sancho transfer saga went on, it’s easy to forget that Manchester United have just bagged themselves one of the biggest talents in world football.

Sancho should walk straight into United’s Starting XI, especially given the fact that Marcus Rashford is going to miss the start of the season through injury.

But you would be forgiven if you haven’t seen much of the 21-year-old winger, especially if you’re not that interested in the Bundesliga.

His latest comments should go some way to explaining exactly what type of player he is.

Jadon Sancho speaks about joining Manchester United

Sancho is not the speed merchant that a lot of United fans seem to think he is. He’s certainly not as fast as Rashford, or even Mason Greenwood.

That’s not to say he is slow or anything, but his greatest talent lies when the ball at his feet, and he is standing the opposition defender up.

Speaking about what he likes to do with a ball, he said: “When I was on the estate, I would always see the older lot play football and as I got older they started to integrate me with them.”

Using his own London slang, Sancho said: “Street football is about the ‘megs and all that, so you want to violate a couple man.”

What Jadon Sancho will bring to the team

United need a player like Sancho. A Nani type who can beat a player with skill, but with better decision making when he gets into the box. Rashford is very good with his feet in tight areas, but also has the option of just knocking the ball past the defender and getting on the end of it.

Sancho never had that lightening pace, so he learned to beat defenders in other ways, and United fans should be very excited at the prospect of him doing it at Old Trafford for years to come.

In his first interview as a United player, Sancho name-dropped Ronaldinho as someone he idolised growing up, and it’s clear to see when he plays football.

He said: “It was definitely cage football growing up. When we saw the Ronaldinho adverts, of him nut-megging people and that, that’s what we tried to do.”

𝗖𝗮𝗴𝗲 ➡ 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲@Sanchooo10 can't wait to bring his street skills to the Theatre of Dreams! 🏟#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021

While he definitely doesn’t possess the same skill as the great Brazilian, having a flair player who is able to embarrass a defender is worth its weight in gold, especially when it comes to entertaining the fans.

